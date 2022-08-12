Manger scenes on display from all over the world at Poconos resort

More than 100 nativities from around the world are being shown off at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Quite the holiday display is up at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek.

More than 100 nativities from around the world are being shown off.

"It's completely interesting to see how different cultures interpret the manger's story. So we see also from the domestic United States in this collection. Then we see some from Vietnam, and we see some from Ghana, and we see some from Portugal, and the Philipines, and all of them are different, and it's a reflection of the culture," said Jeromy Wo, Marketing Director at Shawnee Inn and Gold Resort.

Some larger, others small, the resort in Smithfield township has been showing off nativity scenes since 2012.

They are on loan to the Kirkwoods, the owners of the inn, from a family member.

"Mrs. Kirkwood and Majority are very connected with the Peace Corps, so they've had the opportunity to travel the world, and at each stop, Majority collected a different manager scene," Wo said. "People collect all things. Shot glasses, snowglobes, ashtrays. It's interesting she collected manger scenes."

Each manger is unique in its design, making each one of them special.

"The one that I really like. It's my favorite, and thankfully, it reappears most years. It's the one from Vietnam, and it's made out of magazines so. You know that these folks are making it out of things that are available to them, and yet they make it beautiful. It's pretty cool," said Wo.

It's free to visit the display, but donations may be made to Hands-On Disaster Relief.

You can view the collection of nativities at Shawnee Inn until January 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.