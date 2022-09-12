Weather is not frightful for Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg

Christkindl Market is here and as Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us, it was packed with people.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people packed the streets of Mifflinburg on Friday for authentic German food, crafts, and everything Christmas. This is Mifflinburg's 33rd Christkindl Market.

Parts of downtown Mifflinburg are blocked off to traffic for the three-day event. Hundreds of people come to Christkindl Market.

"It's been really busy. The weather's been good," Scott Sheesley said. "Last night, it was packed for the few hours last evening. But yeah, I'd say the weather is bringing everybody out."

"This is my fifth year in a row! We decided to come during the day, though. Usually, we come at night, so it's really neat to see in a daylight perspective." Lacey Masser said.

"All the amazing different German things, trying different foods that I never ate before." Coreen Levan said.

Vendors we spoke with are also happy to be here.

"It's been really great. There's a ton of people here today. last night was really busy. the weather was perfect, so it's been really good," said Matthew Walter with the Mifflinburg Hose Company.

"We're selling chicken corn soup, beef vegetable soup, and smoked cheese," Sheesley said.

It wouldn't be Christkindl Market without seeing St. Nicholas as he handed out small toys and candy to children.