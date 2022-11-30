Preparing for busy shopping season in Lewisburg

Many businesses hope you will "shop small" this holiday season, including stores in downtown Lewisburg.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A store called "Local" on Market Street in Lewisburg has been open less than two weeks, and owner Rebecca Cornish hopes people will visit during this Friday's Downtown Lewisburg Late Shoppers Night.

"We hope it's a really good turnout. The more people see what we have to offer, the more local one-of-a-kind goods they can bring into their homes," Cornish said.

Everything in Local is handmade by artists in the Central Susquehanna Valley.

"Lewisburg, New Berlin, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, Muncy, Williamsport — little bits of everything. Everything is one of a kind, handmade."

Downtown Lewisburg is a mixture of new and established businesses. Market Street is a busy place to be during the holiday season.

"I love small towns," Doris Person said. "I like to walk up and down the street. There are lots of neat little shops."

Cynthia Krebs owns Leslie's Closet, a consignment shop in Lewisburg. The store has been here for about 30 years, and Krebs is looking forward to Late Night Shoppers night.

"Instead of online shopping, it's more personable. It's just super important to support the people because they have livelihoods and families," Krebs said. "Even if they don't shop, they come in and get an idea of what the store offers. We get people from Williamsport, State College, all over to come to downtown Lewisburg."

Downtown Lewisburg Late Night Shoppers Night kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.