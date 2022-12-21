Help for the holidays from East Stroudsburg Salvation Army

The nonprofit is making sure presents are under the tree and dinner is on the table this Christmas for hundreds of families in the Poconos.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bags of donated toys and food went out the door at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army and into people's cars on Wednesday.

It's all a part of the nonprofit's Christmas distribution that helps families, including Jamie Hill's, during the holiday season.

"It's been kind of rough with COVID and everything, trying to catch up and trying to do everything, and a friend of mine actually does it, so she gave me the information, and it worked out well," Hill said.

Inside the gym, bags filled with presents are ready to be sent home with families. They were donated by Toys for Tots.

More than 20 volunteers from Camelback Resort, Notre Dame High School in East Stroudsburg, and Waste Management lent a hand to those who needed it.

"We try to get our team together and give back to the community. It's really important to us. It's one of our core commitments with Waste Management, and we just try to get there, volunteer with different organizations each year," said Waste Management's Adrienne Fors.

Not only did people pick up donated toys and food, but they were also able to pick up a Christmas tree, thanks to a donation from Beck's Christmas Tree Farm.

"I don't think people realize how much time that we give and the volunteers put in preparing for this. I mean around the clock for the last week and sorting and packing toys, food boxes, and so we do it because it's so important. After all, we want people to know that they're loved," said Maj. Martha Wheeler of the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

The food and toy distribution will continue on Thursday.