DEWART, Pa. — One person died after flames broke out at a home in Northumberland County.

The fire started around 11:45 a.m. Friday in a house on Turbot Avenue in the village of Dewart in Delaware Township.

Bitter cold and freezing conditions made fighting the flames hard for first responders.

According to a neighbor, one person lived in the home with a caregiver.

A state police fire marshal determined that the fire started accidentally.