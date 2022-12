The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along Riverview Drive in Northampton County.

PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.

Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County.

63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.