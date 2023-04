Flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. Saturday along West Water Street in New Philadelphia.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — One person is displaced after a fire in Schuylkill County.

Fire crews were called to a double-block home along West Water Street in New Philadelphia around 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured. One person is displaced and is being helped by the Red Cross.

A fire marshal has been called to investigate a cause.