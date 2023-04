The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning along I-380 in Coolbaugh Township.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — At least one person is dead after a crash in Monroe County.

Officials say two vehicles collided along I-380 in Coolbaugh Township just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

The coroner was called to the scene of the crash.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash in Monroe County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.