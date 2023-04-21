Man killed in motorcycle crash in Northumberland County

Officials say he lost control while going around turn on Route 890.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Northumberland County.

John-Paul Hendricks, from Danville, was heading south on Route 890 near the intersection with Brush Valley Road in Rockefeller Township.

Officials say he lost control while going around turn before striking a culvert, then struck several trees before going down an embankment.

Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene; he was not wearing helmet.