Flames destroy home in Luzerne County

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Flames chased a family from their home in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to Buffalo Street around 5:30 p.m.

Two people were home at the time, they got out safely.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officials believe it started as an electrical fire in the basement.

The home has substantial damage after the fire.

