Hamlin Country Cafe destroyed by fire

Some of the employees were in the restaurant, getting ready for an event when they started smelling smoke.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — “And if we have people sign it, it will give more meaning to it. and after what happened here, and this place means so much to so many people, I think it will be special,” Labree Kellogg said.

Labree showed Newswatch 16 what's left of her dad's restaurant, The Country Cafe, the welcome sign.

In the middle of the night, a fire destroyed everything else inside the family restaurant near Lake Ariel.

Owner Glen Kellogg says he found out when some of his employees were banging on his front door, warning him about the fire.

“They figure it was something up in the attic, a malfunction with the electric or something, that's what started the fire,” he said.

Glen says some of his employees were in the restaurant, getting ready for an event the following morning until they started smelling smoke just before 3 a.m.

“They were in the back, and they didn't even realize the place was on fire where they were working,” Glen added.

Both Labree and Glen say everyone who came through the doors of the Country Cafe was a part of their family.

“I grew up coming to this place. And then I ended up buying it and remodeling it, so we got a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in here,” Glen mentioned.

“To see my dad like that, know what this place means to him and his employees, to see him devastated like that, it's like we had a death in the family,” Labree added.

The father-daughter teams say they are working together to rebuild their restaurant.

In the meantime, the employees will work at the restaurant's second location in Daleville.