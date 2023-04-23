Fire damages home in Montour County

There's no word yet on the extent of the damage or whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Crews spent hours fighting a house fire in Montour County.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Bloom Road.

The county's 911 center says several departments were called in to help fight the flames.

