Union County

One hospitalized after fire in Union County

The fire started just before 3 p.m. at a garage near Lewisburg.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a garage in Union County.

Crews were called to the garage along Stein Lane near Lewisburg just before 3 p.m. this afternoon for reports of an explosion.

Officials say the two-car garage was engulfed in flames, as well as two outside storage sheds.

One person was flown to the hospital with burns.

There's no word on their condition.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to find out what sparked the fire near Lewisburg.

