BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a home early Friday morning in Columbia County.

Flames broke out at the home along the 300 block of East 2nd Street in Berwick around 5 a.m.

Part of the roof is missing.

Authorities say no one was inside this home that is currently being renovated.

There's no cause yet.

