Crews had to call in backup to stop the flames from spreading to the home next door.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames ripped through a home on Scranton's south side.

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. at the place on Willow Street.

Crews had to call in backup to stop the flames from spreading to the home next door.

One person was home at the time but they made it out safely.

No word on what caused the fire.