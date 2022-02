Trooper say Kyle Dietz was heavily intoxicated when he followed a vehicle and fired a shot Wednesday night.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — A man is locked up for terroristic threats and other charges in Monroe County.

State police say Kyle Dietz, 42, of Saylorsburg, allegedly followed a vehicle to Hamilton Township Wednesday night, got out, screamed at the driver, and fired a gun.

When troopers arrived, they say Dietz appeared heavily intoxicated. He was arrested.

No injuries were reported.