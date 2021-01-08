Man leads police on chase, hits police car in Monroe County

The incident happened after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken into custody after what began as a road rage incident in Monroe County.

Officials say the road rage incident started around 4:30 p.m. in Stroud Township.

Troopers say a man chased another car and pointed a gun at the people inside the vehicle twice.

Officers tried to pull the man over in East Stroudsburg but he rammed a police car at Lakeside Manor Apartments and took off.

Police then shot at the car.

State police say they eventually caught up with him at Wendy's near the intersection of Independence Road and North Cortland Street.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police have not said if the gunfire hit him.