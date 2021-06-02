Bicyclist shares his terrifying tale of road rage in Luzerne County

Dave Piccola of Plains Township says he was riding his bicycle yesterday evening when a man chased him down in his car and beat him with a golf club.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man in Luzerne County is telling his terrifying tale of road rage.

Dave Piccola of Plains Township says he was riding his bicycle yesterday evening when a man chased him down in his car and beat him with a golf club.



“I was probably going about 20 miles an hour and he just jetted out in front of me,” said Dave Piccola of Plains Township.



Piccola points to a part of North Main Street in Pittston where he had the most frightening experience of road rage he's ever seen.



Piccola was riding his bicycle, when a car, which Pittston police say was driven by Bryan D'Amico of Duryea pulled onto the road and T-boned him.

The men had a heated exchange and Piccola left on his bike.

That's when Piccola says D'Amico began following him.



“He's beeping his horn behnid me and then he goes around me into oncoming traffic, swerves into me, starts swerving into me, he's yelling he's going to kill me,” said Piccola.



Piccola says he stopped at this gas station to be around people in case D'Amico was armed.



At the gas station Piccola says D'Amico took out a golf club and hit him several times on the back and on his helmet causing the club to snap.



“Now he had a jagged stick. So that was when I went into him as fast as I could. And that's where I put him down completely there,” said Piccola.



At that point, police had arrived and D'Amico was arrested and charged with a slew of offenses.



Piccola says he's telling his story to show that irate or impatient drivers put bike riders on the road in deadly situations all the time.



Rich Adams owns Around Town Bicycles in Wilkes-Barre.

He says it's state law for drivers to give bike riders four feet of space.

