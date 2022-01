Police say it started when a man pulled a gun and pointed it at an off-duty police officer in Dunmore.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in police custody following a road rage incident in Lackawanna County.

Police say the man was in his car and pulled a gun and pointed it at an off-duty police officer in Dunmore who was in another vehicle.

The police officer contacted police in Dunmore.

The man then fled onto Interstate 81 and was pulled over by police at a gas station on North Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

No word on what lead up to the incident.