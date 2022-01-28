Large crowds after Country Cupboard closure announcement

A popular restaurant in Union County announced it would be closing at the end of next month. Since then, Country Cupboard has been packed with patrons.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The parking lot was full at Country Cupboard near Lewisburg and inside the line for lunch was long. Employees say it's been this way all week since owners announced the restaurant and gift shop will close at the end of next month.

"I'm not really sure if I can describe how much I'm going to miss it; it's been a part of our lives," Cindy Snyder said.

Country Cupboard has been around for nearly five decades. Earlier this week, the owners announced it will close for good because of pandemic restrictions, increased food costs, and trouble finding and keeping employees.

People are stopping by for one last meal.

"We traveled two hours. We made a special trip to come here today to have lunch and shop," Patty Leap said.

Others plan to come here several times before the restaurant closes.

"We come here quite a bit. I bet I'm here three times a week," Cathy Foulds said.

Cathy Foulds and Cindy Snyder have been coming for many years.

"People are so friendly. We've gotten to know quite a few waitresses and talk to them and I'm going to miss it," Foulds said.

"The people are very friendly, they're all nice. The shops are wonderful, so I think it's going to be very missed by a lot of people," Cindy Snyder said.

People who work at Country Cupboard agree.

"It's sad in a way for me to finish my career before I was ready to. I'm sad for the people that they can't come here anymore," Doris Cochran said.

Cochran has worked at Country Cupboard for 39 years.

"The people that I've met throughout the years, my regular customers, I'm really going to miss them," Cochran said.

Country Cupboard is scheduled to close in late February.