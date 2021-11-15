Longtime Lewisburg photographer to retire

John Gardner has been a photographer and owner of the Lewisburg Studio for more than 40 years, but he is soon retiring.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what do they say when there are thousands of pictures?

"It's been generations of sharing stories with great people in the community," Lewisburg Studio owner John Garnder said.

Gardner is a familiar face around central Pennsylvania, even though he's usually the one behind the camera. He is the owner of the Lewisburg Studio and has been taking pictures of people and events for 41 years. On December 31, John will retire.

"I'm very happy for him. He deserves it, and I'm looking forward to hearing about his new adventures," Lewisburg Studio director Sam McBride said.

John opened Lewisburg Studio in 1980 and has photographed generations of families, like the Chopra family from Danville.

"He's been part of our family for a long time. We're going to miss him," Ayesha Chopra said.

He's gotten to know thousands of people over the years and has made lifelong friends. John especially enjoys capturing people in their environment.

"That's a significant interaction between the person and the place that makes him or her herself," he said.

After he retires, John will be able to spend more time with his wife Marge.

"I'm going to be able to see movies that I haven't been able to see for the last 40 years, read books that I haven't read for the last 20 years, and see a lot of friends that I've missed," Gardner said.

As for his fondest memory?

"To pick one out? I could tell you a million stories. This is a community, and that's what's most important," Gardner said.