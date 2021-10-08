'Unpaved' gravel bike event rolls into Union County

More than 1,000 cyclists are making their way to our area for a gravel bike event.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Volunteers packed more than 1,000 goodie bags outside the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center on Friday.

The bags are for cyclists who are rolling into Union County this weekend for an event called Unpaved. The gravel ride is in its fourth year, and participants have the option to ride anywhere from 20-120 miles.

"We'll have 1,200 participants across all the distances going out on the day. Some of them will take 14, 15 hours. They can start at 7:30 in the morning and go until 9 p.m. if they want to," Dave Pryor said.

Pryor organized the event, which kicks off Sunday. He says people look forward to riding in this area.

"This is really some of the best bike riding in the country. I've gotten to do events all over the country, and people from all over the country come here, and they are amazed with how beautiful it is and how great condition the roads are," Pryor said.

Unpaved will bring more than 1,000 people into Lewisburg this weekend. Business owners are excited about that.

Gram's Express is ready to welcome riders.

"It's always great to have more people in town. We kind of cater to the on-the-go person, the athlete, whoever it is. We are excited people are coming into town," Ben Schneider said.

"The restaurants and bars downtown will be hopping (Friday) and Saturday night. People like to explore, so they come here, and they are comfortable, and they are welcomed, and it's been a really exciting opportunity to bring people here," Pryor said.