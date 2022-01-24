Luzerne County auto repair shop closing its doors after 93 years in business

Churnetski's Transportation and Auto Repair has served its customers in and around Sugar Notch for nearly a century and owner Larry Churnetski plans to retire.

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — For the past 39 years, Larry Churnetski has spent day after day running Churnetski's Transportation and Auto Repair in Sugar Notch.

Before that, it was his father at the helm of the family business for more than 50 years, where Larry spent much of his childhood learning it. In total, 93 years of family traditions.

"I probably started cleaning school buses when I was about 8 years old. Everyone in the family at one time or another did something with those buses," Larry said.

He credits the relationships he and his father built with their customers for all the years of success Churnetski's has had.

"That's how small businesses survive. Plus, the fact that I've had wonderful people work for me. I've had right-hand people who worked a lot of years and added so much to this business," Churnetski said.

Customers we spoke with say they are disappointed to hear that Larry will be closing shop over the summer because they've been coming to him for so many years.

"He will be greatly missed by many people in the area. I know a lot of people from out of town come here as well," said Daryl Metric, a long-time customer.

Churnetski says he looks forward to spending time with family and will miss the other family he's made over the many years in business.

"You always find out you don't miss any special thing that you did with them. You miss the everyday conversations and everyday contact and that's what I'll miss."

Churnetski says he isn't sure of the exact date when he'll close the shop doors one last time, but he's thankful for the fond memories he has there.