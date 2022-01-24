Country Cupboard in Union County closing

Owners of the popular restaurant and gift shop in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg, hope to stay open until the end of February.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A restaurant in Union County that has been around for nearly five decades is getting ready to close its doors.

Owners of Country Cupboard, a restaurant and gift shop near Lewisburg, made the announcement at a news conference Monday morning.

The owners say many economic factors led to their decision, including increased food costs, trouble finding and keeping employees, and restrictions from the pandemic.

Two years ago, Country Cupboard had more than 300 employees. Currently, the restaurant and shops employ around 140 people. The owner tells Newswatch 16 some of those employees will be able to transfer to the company's other restaurant, Matty's Sporthouse Grill, or one of the company's two hotels.

They expect Country Cupboard to close by the end of February.