Campus Theatre in Lewisburg to reopen this weekend

Fans of the big screen will once again be able to go to the movies. A popular venue in Union County is getting ready to raise the curtain once again.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — After spending more than a year mostly in the dark because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg will be lit up once again.

"This weekend is huge for us, we hope. Well, it's huge for us either way because we get to welcome back our neighbors," said Chris Hill, the Campus Theatre director of outreach and fundraising.

The Campus Theatre has been on Market Street in Lewisburg for more than 75 years. It reopened for two weekends in November but closed again as coronavirus cases went up.

Hill showed us what moviegoers can expect.

"Our concession stand is set up with plexiglass and safety precautions. All of us will be masked and we're going to ask all of our patrons to be masked as well."

The Campus Theatre will require people to wear masks until further notice. If you don't have one, they are providing paper ones. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the theater. The box office was recently redone to allow for a COVID-safe ticket buying experience. Capacity will be limited to 80 people per screening.

"if you take a look at the theater behind me, it's small for our space. People can be spread out."

The Campus Theatre will feature Oscar-nominated films this month starting with Best Picture winner "Nomadland."