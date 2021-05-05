Drive-ins remain hot spots for moviegoers

Drive-in theaters saw a big spike in popularity last year, and they expect the same this year, too.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — NEPA drive-ins are hot spots

When the health crisis hit last year, traditional movie theaters closed for months, so many folks turned to drive-ins.

“People have rediscovered the drive-in. they just come out, we have fun, it’s cheap and it’s safe," said Ian Bell, manager of Garden Drive-In In Hunlock Creek.

It is a way to get out and catch a movie while staying safe in or by their own vehicles.

Drive-in managers and owners said they saw a big boost in business and so far this year, it seems to be more of the same.

“So many people rediscovered the experience of the drive-in, the experience of seeing a movie out under the stars, safely outside at a distance," said Mark Nelson, general manager of Mahoning Drive-In Theater.

Some drive-in owners decided to change things up.

The longtime owner of Circle Drive-In in Lackawanna County passed away last year.

His nephew took over and during the health crisis decided to host and live stream graduations, concerts, and more and added festivals and other events, too.

The Circle became a hot spot.

“The visitors bureau is setting us up as a destination site on some of the bus tours so we’re having a bbq truck festival, we’re having a taco festival as that destination for the property and also for the area," said Circle Drive-In president Joe Calabro.

Drive-in managers and owners said they are of course grateful to have new and returning customers and eager to see what the future holds.