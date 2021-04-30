Movie with scenes filmed in Scranton now showing in theaters

"The Virtuoso" opened this weekend in select theaters, including the Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It was showtime at the Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center in East Stroudsburg on Friday.



Playing on the big screen was “The Virtuoso,” a movie starring Anthony Hopkins, who plays the boss of a professional assassin.



But what theatergoers may not know is that some of the scenes were shot in the city of Scranton.





Ted Satterthwaite from Canadensis says that's a neat bonus since he came to see The Virtuoso for Anthony Hopkins.



“I think it's great. It's a wonderful town. It's a great area,” said Satterthewaite. "We're big Anthony Hopkins fans, so pretty much if he's in it, I want to see it.”



Newswatch 16 found crews when they were here filming scenes on several streets in downtown Scranton in 2019.





We caught Bob Wacker from Hamilton Township coming out of the 4 p.m. show.



“I think it was well done, but it reminds me of an Alfred Hitchcock-type of movie. I'm fairly old. I'm 84 years old. And I remember Alfred Hitchcock,” said Wacker.



This isn't the first time Hollywood came calling in Scranton.



Movies including "Blue Valentine," "That Championship Season," and "The Trouble with Cali" were also shot in the Electric City.



Katy Burton with Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center is thrilled to have a movie that showcases our area.



“For them to be able to choose our area as a good place to film and find that these locations are open and ready to be filmed in, and we have opportunities here,” said Burton.



Burton says the movie's director is expected to come to the theater next weekend.

