Struggles with vaccines in Susquehanna County

Wagner's Clifford Pharmacy says it's taken so long to get doses of the vaccine and now that there are some to give, they worry about the turnout at the clinic.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Bill Wagner owns Wagner's Clifford Pharmacy in Susquehanna County and says getting the vaccine has been very difficult.

Each week when the email comes from the Department of Health to request vaccines, Wagner replies, asking for doses, and for weeks the reply was "no."

That wasn't the answer he wanted to relay to his customers, who were asking for the vaccine.

"I told them I can't promise you something I don't have. I want you to be safe, and I encourage them to find the first available appointment they can. I've had people go as far as Danville," Bill said.

After weeks of waiting, Wagner's received 400 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to give to anyone over 18 who wants it. Wagner's is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clifford Volunteer Fire company, but the biggest worry is getting people to make appointments to receive their first shot of the vaccine.

"Making it accessible, making it easy for them to make an appointment, so they can just call the pharmacy, set up an appointment. We do have an online scheduling option," Wagner said.

Wagner says hosting this vaccination clinic this weekend is very important in order for them to be able to get more doses of the vaccine in the future.

"If we don't, we can't push these doses and get these doses into people; there's a good possibility that we might not be sent any more vaccine. So we want to make sure that everyone's vaccinated."

As people begin to plan for summer, Wagner's is encouraging people to get vaccinated and "book with your bubble.".

"If you have a social group or family unit that you want to keep together and you want to be able to celebrate life together safely, come down, make a date to vaccinate."

To register for the vaccination clinic, you can call the appointment scheduler at 570-222-7501 or the pharmacy's main number at 570-222-7500.