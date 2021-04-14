Senior citizens in Jim Thorpe get vaccine

The clinic was put together to help those who can't book appointments online.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe Memorial Hall served as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic site for 400 people in Carbon County.

The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging and Mauch Chunk Pharmacy put on the clinic.

Jerry Nunley from Jim Thorpe got his first dose of Modera's vaccine.

"This is a well-organized operation. This is fantastic," Jerry Nunley said.

"There's a lot of kids in my family and it just seemed like the best thing to do," added Edna Nunley.

Susan Zeigler, the administrator for the Carbon County Area Agency on Aging, says this clinic was set up to help seniors who don't know how to use a computer. Many of the appointments were scheduled through her office.

"this is wonderful," Zeigler said. "We had seniors contact our office who weren't able to schedule an appointment because everything was online, and they didn't have enough computers. They were having problems. It's just wonderful they were able to get their vaccinations."

About 200 senior citizens were able to get their first dose before the event was open to community members.

"I was amazed at how many seniors had it when we contacted them, so I think they are doing an excellent job of getting vaccinated," Zeigler added.