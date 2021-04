It was called off, but the vaccine clinic at Penn State's main campus is expected to reopen Thursday.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The clinic at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center had been giving out the Johnson & Johnson shot.

When that vaccine was put on pause, the clinic switched gears.

Now, anyone who gets their shot at the university's arena will get the two-shot Moderna vaccine.

The state is hosting the clinic.

