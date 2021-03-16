Snowmaking extends season at local ski resorts

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison found skiers at Elk Mountain on Tuesday, riding on freshly manmade snow.

Mother Nature was kind to ski resorts like Elk Mountain this winter. Plenty of snowfall and people wanting to be outside were the elements for success during the pandemic.

"We've had a lot of natural snow, and we get days like today where, even though it's not sunny and a bluebird day, the temperatures are moderate, so people can still enjoy what's left of a ski season," Bob Deluca said.

"Usually this time of year I might be in Colorado skiing for eight days but because of everything that's going on, you know, here I am," Jack Fossett said.

last week, much of the area saw a big warmup and many people were thinking spring, but not those at Elk Mountain. in the last 48 hours, snow crews had the snow guns going to maintain the trails.

"We still have 30 to 60 inches of base," Deluca said. "We're still in good shape here, and people can enjoy skiing for as long as it lasts."

Snowmaking has extended the season for skiers who have already had a great season.

"Mother nature and their equipment and grooming has been unbelievable. It's my 76th day on snow," Howard Bonk said.

"It's spectacular," said Charlie Fuller. "They've done an incredible job with the mountain. It's like midwinter; it's spectacular."

Management at the resort says the credit goes to the employees who worked hard during a pandemic to give customers a good experience.

"People are grateful that they have this opportunity. They're grateful that we opened, and we're grateful that they came," Deluca added.