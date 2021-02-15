Pandemic doesn't stop Presidents Day weekend skiing

Typically, Presidents Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends for ski resorts, and this year was no different, even with a pandemic.

The ski racks at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton were filled on Monday as dozens of people hit the slopes for Presidents Day.

"The kids have off from school today. We're just super grateful to be able to be here and enjoy being outside, getting some skiing in, and you know, we're really happy that we're able to feel like it's a little bit normal and ski. It's awesome," said Crissy Pyfer from Wayne.

"We're just going skiing because we're going to be out here till Thursday," said Ryan Swanson from Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

"It's kind of like a family trip that we do each year. Last year we couldn't get a house here, so we actually went to Camelback. But we like Blue Mountain much better." said Cali Swanson, from Staten Island, New York.

While the resort is keeping things quieter than Presidents Days in the past because of the pandemic, employees say the weather this season has been cooperative.

"These last couple of weeks with the natural snow, we actually haven't had to make our own snow. Mother Nature has taken care of that for us, and the conditions have just been amazing," said Ashley Seier, marketing director at the resort.

Staff at the resort say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't kept skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes. If anything, it's two socially distant activities that you can do safely.

"We've been locked in your house for a long time and not really socializing, just to get some activity in to get your heart pumping and stuff. It's nice to do something different and see a different scene, other than your backyard," said Julia Pyfer from Wayne.