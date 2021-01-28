Camelback Resort installs touchless kiosks

Camelback Resort near Tannersville recently installed several kiosks to allow for a quicker and COVID-friendly entry into the resort.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Waiting in line to get a lift ticket at Camelback Resort near Tannersville is no longer needed for many visitors who come to the resort.

Brand new check-in kiosks are now up and running at the resort in Pocono Township.

"This is amazing. It's super-fast, no more lines. There's a whole slew of them here and it takes a few seconds to get your tickets. We come with our own skis, so we just get the tickets and get on the slopes right away," said Jay Wild, New Jersey.

The kiosks work for those who purchase their tickets online. All you do is scan the barcode that will be sent to your email.

Nicolette Nordmark, the marketing coordinator at Camelback, says the kiosks help to keep people spaced out and socially distant. Plus, the machines are touchless.

"The way they are distanced also helps people not get too close. We don't have to have interactions with people at the windows. So really any way we can cut down person to person interaction at this time is super helpful," said Nordmark.

These kiosks are great for people who have skiing or snowboarding equipment. If you don't, it's recommended that you still buy your tickets and equipment at the front window.

"Any rentals or things like that still have to be picked up at the ticket windows but lift tickets are quick, in and out, on the slopes," said Nordmark.

People who came to the resort and used the kiosks think they are a great addition. Especially those who don't want to wait in a long line among other people.

"You don't have to touch anything and every time we come, even on the weekends, the line is pretty short, and you can get right to the kiosks and it moves pretty quickly. It's awesome, I like it," said Nisha Ravindran, New Jersey.