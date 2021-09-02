Conditions at Elk Mountain perfect for skiing

It's been a successful ski season despite the pandemic.

UNION DALE, Pa. — You really couldn't ask for a better day on the slopes at Elk Mountain in Union Dale.

Knowing the mountain had just received a fresh coating of snow on Sunday, Johnathan Lustgarten decided to take the day off from work.

"I had some friends coming up and I heard the forecast and decided it was time to get up to the beautiful Elk Mountain," Lustgarten said.

People say the sport easily allows for social distancing.

"I think this is a great activity to do in the season of COVID because we're not really spending a lot of time near anyone else, so I feel really safe," said Jessica Miller of Meshoppen.

Mother Nature has certainly been good to Elk Mountain, with all the snow we've gotten in the last couple of weeks, the conditions are practically perfect.

"This snow today is spectacular. We have made dozens of runs already, there are no lines, the sun is shining, the air is clean, come on out and have some fun, no, wait until Thursday!" joked Jerry from the Philadelphia area.

"It's perfect. These are perfect conditions to take a kid. We're having a great time," added Miller.

The staff says COVID-19 hasn't kept skiers away this season.

"The last couple weeks have been really good. That natural snow, we got like 26 inches in the past week," said VP and General Manager Greg Confer.

The resort is getting ready for the holiday weekend coming up; Confer says the goal is to have online ticket sales up and running sometime this week.