'Deja New' - Life skills class opens store in Susquehanna County

The students from Mountain View School District are giving formal wear new life, while learning important life skills.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — "Deja New at the View" is the newest way to shop at the Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County.

"Deja vu, it's like they have the shirt that is not new to them, but it is new to us," explained seventh grader Genevieve Heil.

The store opened this week, staffed by students from the life skills class. Kelly Richmond, their teacher, says it's a way to put lessons from the classroom like dealing with money, social skills, and organization to good use.

"We are looking to make kids as independent as possible, and when they leave school, we want them to be able to get a job, work independently, live independently — just to also be a productive member of the community," said Richmond.

Over 125 dresses and suits were donated to the store. During the school day, students come down to browse the racks to find the perfect outfit for homecoming at low cost.

"I help people try on the dresses, put the dresses back, ask them how they feel about it, what they don't like about it, or if I can recommend something new out there," said tenth grader Alexis Weida.

The students say the job hardly feels like work, and they're happy to be so busy.

"My favorite part about working here is just saying hello and trying to make new friends," said ninth grader Kaylee Walker

"It's really fun. I like this job because of seeing all of the dresses, and everyone looks beautiful in them even if they don't think they are," said Heil.

Proceeds from the sale will help send students to the life skills prom in style.

"This year, Blue Ridge is hosting it. So, we always do special transportation for our kids when we are going to an outside school district, so we'll be using a lot of the proceeds to get a limo or a limo bus for our kids to go to life skills prom," said Richmond.

Richmond says they plan to have more sales like this one with different themes, but first, they need more donations.

Anyone with seasonal items can drop them off at the Mountain View High School.