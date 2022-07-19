Cheerleaders in Lackawanna County learn self-defense

A group of high school athletes in Lackawanna County got a crash course Tuesday on how to protect themselves.

TAYLOR, Pa. — It was not an average day of cheer practice for one squad in Lackawanna County. It was a crash course on self-defense for the Riverside Lady Vikings.

"Especially with a group of young girls, myself, the booster club, parents thought this would be a great opportunity for our cheerleaders to have a team bonding experience and also learn how to protect themselves," said Morgan Mickavicz, the Riverside cheer coach.

That's where Robert Thomas and his team from Tsunami Self Defense Systems come in, teaching the basics of how to escape a physical attack. While we can't give away all of the tricks, Thomas explains it goes deeper than just knowing the moves.

"It's really about understanding how predators operate, understanding the criminology and the sociology behind violence, dynamics, and what's happening in our world today and how to keep people empowered and safe," Thomas said.

Thomas says the classes usually target college-age students and adults, but learning these skills early helps drive home the message of "be your own first line of defense."

"We want to instill that into everyone's lifestyle because it's the theory of 'no one is coming to save you.' You have to be your first line of defense. You have to be the one who is on guard with your own boundaries and your own self-worth," Thomas added.

The Lady Vikings say just one session has opened their eyes to things they didn't know they were capable of, giving them a major confidence boost.

"When he is showing us the moves, it's definitely more helpful than when your friend does it because they're not obviously going to be as strong as someone would possibly try to do that to you, so when he shows us, it is more realistic," said senior Kayleigh Evans.

"I feel like I can protect myself better. I know more about what to do if something does, unfortunately, happen. I feel like I know how to protect myself better. I just feel a lot safer," said senior Madison Volack.

The Riverside Lady Vikings will have another session next week.

Our -Teen Assault Defense' - two week course begins this week!! Limited space remains... message us here soon for details. **This photo was from our June 2022 class. Posted by Tsunami Self Defense Systems - Girls On Guard PA on Sunday, July 17, 2022