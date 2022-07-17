St. Ann's Solemn Novena kicks off in Scranton

The Novena will take place over the next 9 days here at St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The campus of St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica was packed with people attending one of the first days of the St. Ann's Solemn Novena. Like many believers, Regina Mielo from Clarks Summit has been coming here with her mother for years.

“And I believe that coming here you become more spiritual and being around people even if you're not way up by the altar you still get the spiritual feeling,” said Mielo.

Catholics from across northeastern Pennsylvania participate in the ten days of prayer leading up to St. Ann's feast day. Siblings Kristian and Mak from Dunmore typically attend the Novena every day and stay to help out with the food stands; all while strengthening their faith.

“And it will excel your faith to make it stronger,” said Kristian Kasmarcik.

“It definitely does help you have a better faith and you learn you're not the only one in that faith,” added Mak Leiby.

The Novena isn't just for Catholics, everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

“You don't have to really say the prayers just by being here you understand what it's about but you got to keep coming,” Mielo explained.

And it's a great way to become a part of the Catholic community in Scranton.

“But when you meet these people and get to know them. they'll invite you to do other things with them. And then it'll be just like just going to mass together or going to pray the rosary together after mass or something like that. You get really involved and it's nice,” Leiby said.

