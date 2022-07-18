Reassessment begins in Lackawanna County

Data collectors have started going door to door, gathering information from homeowners to reassess property values.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAYLOR, Pa. — Data collectors from Tyler Technologies went door to door at homes in Taylor on Monday. It's the start of the process to reassess properties in Lackawanna County to determine property taxes.

The last time a reassessment was done was in the late 1960s.

Residents we spoke with are glad it's happening again.

"Our taxes are high here, down in the city of Taylor down there, they're cheap and I think everybody should start paying more," said Rose Tulaney.

There are more than 100,000 properties in Lackawanna County to evaluate over the next few years. Data collectors ask a series of questions about your home and take measurements of the outside of the house.

"A seasoned data collector could do 20 to 25 a day, depending on the neighborhood. If you're in a more high-end neighborhood where the house homes are bigger, they take a little longer, but a typical home takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete the interview at the door, two minutes," said Russell Place from Tyler Technologies.

With so many homes and businesses in Lackawanna County to assess, the data collection company uses technology to help get the job done quicker.

"Technology is great with today. There's flyovers. There's Google. You know, we have imagery of low-flying airplanes that you have to fly over. You got the layout, and you can measure the roof line to roof line and get an idea of how big the home is that way as well," Place said.

Privacy and safety are also important in this project. Data collectors will not go into a home or a fenced backyard unless the homeowners allow them in.

Lackawanna County is also sharing information about who the data collectors are to help put residents at ease about the people coming to their door.

"Getting the pictures of the gentlemen out there, their cars, their license plates on their cars, because nowadays, how many times do you have people knock on your doors, and they say they're from somewhere, and they're really not?" said John Tigue.

This is just the beginning of the reassessment, and more data collectors are being hired to go door to door in other communities.

To find out who they are, where they will be, and when, visit the county's page here.