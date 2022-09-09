Honoring 9/11: Students feed first responders

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with students about why it's so important to serve others who put their lives on the line in their community.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton firetrucks and police cars were outside the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County in Scranton, but they weren't there for an emergency. They were there for lunch! Culinary students at the school prepared and served the meal as a thank you.

"Since they give their lives for us, we want to make their lives easier, so we cook for them because people like food," said Sebastian Garay, a West Scranton High School junior.

The students went all out, making a salad, chicken marsala, vegetables, and dessert.

Students we spoke with say these kinds of events where they are doing more than just cooking in a classroom are special.

"It means a lot. I really enjoy cooking, and I enjoy bringing food to people," said Alyssa Renna, a Dunmore High School senior.

Mark McAndrew is the culinary instructor at the school and has organized this luncheon for the past 15 years to honor first responders. McAndrew says this is more than a lesson in the kitchen for these students on the verge of going out into the real world with important life skills.

"As an instructor, I believe not only teaching the trade; I think it's also important that we teach kids to become productive citizens within the community. Through that, we do a lot of service-learning projects, this being an annual one," McAndrew said.

This luncheon is hosted ahead of the anniversary of 9/11 as a way to give back to the hometown heroes that protect their community. None of these students were alive in 2001, and McAndrew says he wanted to teach the students more than recipes leading up to this event.

"On Wednesday, we had a whole lesson dedicated to 9/11 to give them a better understanding of what happened that day and a better understanding as to why we do this."

The luncheon was also an opportunity for students to get to know some of the first responders and city officials.

