Common Threads: Stroudsburg School store offers discounted clothing

Shoppers can save a ton of money while also helping support a special needs program.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Racks filled with clothing wrap around the inside of Common Threads, a clothing store inside Stroudsburg High School.

Volunteers say they've seen many people come through their doors looking for a deal.

"This summer, we've been especially busy. With the economy and the way things are, and prices and now with back to school starting, we offer things at a discounted price," said Heather Nowosad, life skills transition coordinator.

The store offers gently-used clothing for infants to adults, including school-approved uniforms.

Just about everything inside the store cost $1, offering people like Kate Silvestri a reasonable place to back-to-school shop.

"Everything is $1. All the school uniforms are $1, and you can find what you need. With prices the way they are, they're crazy right now, and so it saves us a couple of bucks for going back to school," Silvestri said.

Common Threads runs on donations and students from the vocational life skills program.

"The students are responsible for everything here at Common Threads we launder. They hang it. They tag it. They put it out on the floor, and then they are responsible for ringing everything up and taking care of our customers."

Emily Baker and Daniel Sessoms, both life skill students, are two of the students who enjoy working in the store.

"My friends are here, and I've been going to the school for a few years now, and I'm a graduate here as well," Daniel said.

"It's my favorite job to work," Emily added.

To learn more about Common Threads or to donate clothing and school-related items, click here.