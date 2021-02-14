Hitting the slopes for the holiday weekend

Resort officials say they could not have asked for a better holiday weekend.

UNION DALE, Pa. — The slopes were packed for Presidents' Day weekend at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County as skiers and snowboarders looked to get as many runs in as possible.

"We did about eight, eight runs. Yesterday we did about 16 and we skied 11 miles," said Isabella Marcowitz of Warrington.

With fresh snow from recent storms mixed with perfect weather, resort officials say they could not have asked for a better holiday weekend.

"President's weekend is historically the busiest weekend of the ski season and this year with the weather being cooperative, people are definitely out here having fun," said Bob Deluca with Elk Mountain.

Masks are not required when skiers and snowboarders cruise down the hill, but as soon as they step in line for the ski lift or are within six-feet of someone, masks must be up.

"You know getting out in the outdoors, especially in a pandemic, socially distancing is a lot easier on a ski slope so yeah, we're just having a wonderful time," said Kip Kelly of Yardley.

"So usually this weekend we're up in Vermont, but since Covid and everything we came here, but we've been coming here for about 6 years," said Marcowitz.

For some, skiing on Presidents' Day weekend combined with Valentine's Day has come full circle.

"It kinda just worked out. But it's nice to get a couple of runs in together. We met skiing, 17 years ago we met skiing so," said the Bosler family from Valley Forge.

Resort officials say the only way to purchase tickets is to show up at the resort.