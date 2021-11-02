Resorts preparing for busy weekend ahead

Valentines Day and Presidents Day are important days for hotels and ski resorts. Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni shows us what's in store for love birds and groups.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Love is in the air at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek.

The resort is gearing up for a busy weekend, with two holidays crammed into one long weekend — Valentine's Day and Presidents Day.

"Considering our situation, we have to limit our guests and even out the weeks so that we are not at full capacity at any time. It's looking good. The combination of those two holidays is really helpful," said Jeromy Woo, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

This year will look a lot different at resorts because of the pandemic.

At Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township, masks are required, and the hotel is operating at half capacity.

Dinner for two will be on the menu for couples hoping to get away for the weekend.

If you're not into hearts and roses, there's still plenty for you to do.

"The River Room and our Gem and Keystone Brew Pub have Valentine's Day dinners on Sunday. Our brewery has an anti-Valentine's Day this weekend as well," said Woo.

If you plan to spend the long weekend with your sweetheart or just a group of friends, Shawnee Ski Area is also expecting lots of crowds this weekend.

"You can come as a couple. You can come as a family. What a great way to get outside and do something," said Rachel Wyckoff, head of marketing at the ski area.

Wyckoff says those who plan to hit the slopes should be ready for long lines.

"It is going to be a busy weekend, and we anticipate many sold-out days. Make sure you buy your tickets online in advance, especially tubing because that's the only way you can purchase them. I would expect some long lines, and that's OK because it just means we are limiting our capacity inside. We will just keep you outside for a little bit longer, and then we will slowly move people in as we have space," said Wyckoff.