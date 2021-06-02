'Paint the Mountain Pink' kicks off for 10th year

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area hosted their annual "Paint the Mountain Pink" event for breast cancer awareness.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Skiers and snowboarders usually love the sight of freshly fallen white snow, but on Saturday it was all about the color pink at one ski resort in Monroe County.

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area hosted Paint the Mountain Pink on Saturday.

The breast cancer awareness event is in its 10th year.

Snow lovers were treated to free pink face masks and other goodies all while supporting a good cause.

"Knowing how corona's going, a lot of people are home and stuff, so this is a great way for people to get out, and the fact that it's going towards that it's just awesome. Opens the hearts of people, gives us a thing to smile about," said skier Anthony Butler.