Gilson Snow announces new location

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize got a sneak peek of the new digs for the ski and snowboard manufacturing firm.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — It's been just over six months since Gilson Snow's factory was destroyed by fire, leaving many people wondering where the ski and snowboard manufacturing company would reopen.

On Wednesday, Nick Gilson showed off Gilson Snow's new manufacturing facility in Selinsgrove.

"We got the agreement signed on Monday. We started moving in yesterday, and you can see the chalk lines are going on the floor. We're starting to map out where electrical is going to be coming in from the ceiling to each one of the machines," Gilson said.

Gilson and Austin Royer founded Gilson Snow in central Pennsylvania ten years ago. The company manufactures skis and snowboards, shipping them to more than 40 countries.

But it's been a long six months for the team at Gilson snow Since a fire destroyed the company's factory outside of New Berlin. A state police fire marshal said the cause of the fire was most likely electrical and not suspicious.

Many of the company's custom-made equipment and machines were destroyed.

"It's been a challenging six months. We're deeply thankful for the ways in which this community has supported us and embraced us during this time and could not be more excited to be growing here in this new factory here in Selinsgrove."

Event manager Vanessa Venios says one question she gets asked often is where this year's Summer Snow Day will be held. Venios says, as a farewell, the popular event will be held at Gilson's original location.

"There will no longer be the factory there as it once was. However, we will still have our breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries there," Venios said.

Gilson says he is happy the company is staying in Snyder County.

"For personal reasons, we're deeply committed to central Pennsylvania, but from a business standpoint as well, this is a truly fabulous place to be growing a business, certainly a manufacturing business. We're excited for this next chapter here in Selinsgrove."