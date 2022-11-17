Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season

Gilson Snow is getting ready for its busiest time of the year while kicking off its tenth anniversary celebration.

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow.

"Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.

Gilson Snow is heading into its busy season. It's all hands on deck at the company's manufacturing plant near New Berlin.

"We're super stoked to be building both for people all over the world and certainly for people in our home state of Pennsylvania."

In addition to preparing for the busy season, Gilson Snow is coming up on its tenth anniversary.

Nick Gilson and Austin Royer cofounded Gilson Snow in 2013 with five employees. Now, the company has nearly 30 team members and ships snowboards and skis to more than 40 countries.

"We're building with all locally grown materials, locally grown trees, and of course unbelievable craftsmen and women," said Gilson.

Gilson says he's proud his company started and continues to prosper in central Pennsylvania. To celebrate that, Gilson Snow is kicking off its tenth anniversary by offering a Black Friday discount to anyone who lives in the state.

"Code 'Pennsylvania' at gilsonsnow.com will get you access to preferred pricing on boards, skis, and apparel to treat yourself or gifts for a loved one or a friend."

Gilson Snow also gives tours at its manufacturing facility and invites the community to stop by and see how skis and snowboards are made.