Flames destroy popular snowboard business in Snyder County

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — A popular business was destroyed early Friday morning after a devastating fire in Snyder County.

Here's what we know so far.

The fire broke out at Gilson Snow, that's a snowboard manufacturer near New Berlin around midnight.

It's now gutted.

The News Station stopped by the manufacturer on Thursday as Gilson was getting ready for its busy season and to celebrate its 10th anniversary.