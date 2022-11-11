Tamaqua turns out to support fire victims

The community is coming together to help families get back on their feet after a devastating fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. — This is how a band called "Hatter" kicked off its benefit for the victims who lost everything in a fire in Tamaqua two weeks ago.

Lead singer George Parr saw the blaze from a block away and canceled his band's gig at the Elks Lodge that night.

“We were here setting up as the fire was happening, and we saw it as it was happening. And it was absolutely devastating. We knew we had to do something about it,” he said.

The fire forced 13 people out of their homes. The apartments and businesses on West Broad Street were destroyed.

Hatter chose to dedicate its make-up performance to the families and business owners who were affected by the fire and partnered with the Elks Lodge.

“Like I said, it's shocking to have that many families displaced by a fire. Especially at this time of the year. I cannot even imagine there terrible plug they're going through with having to relocate, getting ready for the winter, and basically start from scratch,” said John Bieren, Tamaqua Elks Lodge #592 Exalted Ruler.

“The day that we were walking up and down Broad Street, they were cleaning out the buildings, and you can just smell it throughout the streets. And you can see it; it's just carnage,” added Parr.

Born and raised in Tamaqua, Samantha Wagner came to the Elks Lodge to support her favorite Chinese restaurant. That building is now condemned.

“I was definitely upset and devastated. You know that's their livelihood, and I can't imagine if I would lose my livelihood to anything like that,” she said.

“The Chinese food restaurant. We would always go down there a couple times a week. We're here quite a bit with our activities, so we would always go there, get a quick meal,” added Bieren.

All of the proceeds from the benefit concert will be split among all of the families and businesses affected by the fire.

“I mean, I know if I was in that position, I would really want the community to come together and do the same thing for me,” added Wagner.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.