Keystone College hosts luncheon for veterans

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Keystone College's luncheon brought veterans together to tell stories while enjoying good food.
One veteran told a story about his dad's service in World War II.
"Today is the day where we pay respect to those who were willing to leave their family, leave their homes, and serve their Country and protect the freedoms that we all really love," said Bob Reese, Keystone College.
The luncheon returned after a break due to Covid. About 30 veterans turned out for the event at Keystone College.
