Ceremony to honor veterans held in Scranton

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with veterans in attendance about what this day and their service means to them.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Veterans and members of the community gathered on Courthouse Square in Scranton to celebrate and thank all veterans. The ceremony, hosted by American Legion Post 121 in Scranton, honors the men and women who have served our country for generations.

"We all come together to solidify the country. We're proud that we have served in our country's military, and we like to help each other out," said retired Lt. Col. Joe Albert, commander of American Legion Post 121.

Members of the Legion laid wreaths at the veterans memorial, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Army veteran William Smith served for 20 years, including overseas in Vietnam. Smith says he feels so honored when the community gathers in support of service members.

"It touches me right in the heart, and I thank them very much for their recognition," said Smith.

Scranton Police Chief and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Thomas Carroll also spoke during the ceremony. Carroll says he is honored to be recognized among his fellow veterans and is proud to have served this country.

"I am very privileged to have had the experiences that I had. They have shaped me and brought me to where I am now," Chief Carroll.

Veterans Day is celebrated on the 11th day of the 11th month, honoring those who chose to protect our country. Veterans we spoke with say choosing to serve our country was worth it.

"I carry the slogan every day in my mind and in my mouth. Every day is Veterans Day," Smith said.