Veterans, students share stories, celebrate Veterans Day

A school district in Northumberland County said thank you to those who serve our country. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize introduces us to some of our nation's bravest.

MILTON, Pa. — Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor our nation's heroes, the men and women who serve our country. Students and teachers at Milton Area High School did just that by holding a celebration for more than 100 vets.

The Veterans Day celebration was something Milton Area High School did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the event is back and bigger than ever.

"I think it's even more rich now because of that hiatus, that time off. You can see it in our visitors, guests, and our students. Everyone is so excited to be here to honor such wonderful heroes," said Milton Area Superintendent John Bickhart.

Many of the veterans are students' family members.

"It's exciting to see them with their students, being able to spend time having a meal, and be part of this wonderful event," Bickhart said.

Two World War II veterans attended the event. William Barnett and Bob Jolly both served in the Navy.

"I think it's very good. I was here a few years ago when they had it, and they came in and asked me to come back again," Barnett said.

"It's very nice. There are a lot of people here, but there's a lot that couldn't make it and deserve a lot of credit," Jolly said.

"I think they really enjoy getting out among the crowd, so this is fantastic that they can do this," said Helen Billhime from the Milton American Legion Post 71.

The veterans and students enjoyed lunch, listened to speakers, and shared stories.